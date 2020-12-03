Menu
Myrna North
1944 - 2020
BORN
January 11, 1944
DIED
November 26, 2020
Myrna North's passing at the age of 76 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mehl's Colonial Chapel in Watsonville, CA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Myrna in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Mehl's Colonial Chapel website.

Published by Mehl's Colonial Chapel on Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Mehl's Colonial Chapel
