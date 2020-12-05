Myrna Persson's passing at the age of 95 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Anderson-Daniels Funeral Home - Hibbing in Hibbing, MN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Myrna in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Anderson-Daniels Funeral Home - Hibbing website.
Published by Anderson-Daniels Funeral Home - Hibbing on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.