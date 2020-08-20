Dr Myrne Rodney Riley passed away at his home in Bountiful on 17 August 2020 after a valiant fight with liver cancer. He was born 20 June 1938 in Fayetteville Arkansas to Deane C Farnsworth and Steele Devereaux Williams. Myrne was a descendant of pioneers who crossed the plains to Salt Lake City. He spent much of his childhood in Kansas City, MO. The family later moved to the greater St Louis area where he attended Affton High School. While there he lettered in basketball and participated in ROTC. He met his wife Ethel Annette Riley (Young) in the St Louis area through Ethel's brother. They had 6 children, Timothy A Riley, Rhonda A Gonzalez (deceased), Eric B Riley, Laura L Riley, Jeffrey D Riley, and Christine L Riley. He attended Washington University in St Louis where he earned his BS, MS and ScD in Mechanical Engineering. He had the great opportunity in his early career to work on the NASA Gemini project at McDonald Aircraft and went on to get his doctorate through a special NASA fellowship. He was a professor at the University of Saigon in Vietnam under a USAID program for 18 months. While there he was called to serve as District President for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. His responsibilities included ministering to the many military personnel who were in the war zone. Myrne held many positions in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Besides the time spent as District President in Vietnam, he served as counselor in two different stake presidencies in the eastern part of the US. However, his favorite calling was gospel doctrine teacher. His career had multiple phases including professor at an engineering university the University of Missouri at Rolla, fabrication companies and finally a 21 year stint spent literally as a rocket scientist working at Hill Air Force Base. A fitting end to a career that started on a NASA fellowship. He is survived by his wife Ethel, 5 of his children, 14 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, where a visitation will be held from 8:30-9:30 a.m. prior to services. Interment-Bountiful City Cemetery.

Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.