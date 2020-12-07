Myron Gordon's passing at the age of 94 on Sunday, December 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Levine Memorial Chapel Inc in Albany, NY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Myron in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Levine Memorial Chapel Inc website.
Published by Levine Memorial Chapel Inc on Dec. 7, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.