Myron Wollard
1927 - 2020
BORN
April 29, 1927
DIED
November 26, 2020
ABOUT
New York University
Myron Wollard's passing at the age of 93 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care, Inc. in Rockville, MD .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Myron in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care, Inc. website.

Published by Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care, Inc. on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
Pearl Botchway
December 3, 2020