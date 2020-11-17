Myrtle Borup Gallego (81) passed away in her Ogden home on November 11, 2020.



Myrtle was born on November 23, 1938 in Burley, Idaho a daughter of Carl Stewart Borup and Elizabeth Moss Borup.



It is difficult to attempt to describe the life of a woman, friend, matriarch and devoted Latter-Day Saint in a few short words. It can only be hoped to share a glimpse of who she was and the legacy that she leaves.



The details of her life are amazing, but not worth mentioning. She was more than her upbringing because that only contributed to who she was. She was more than her academic pursuits, though she was accomplished. She was more than her professional endeavors as a university professor and athletic academic advisor at Weber State University because that only enhanced her overall make up. Myrtle was more than an upstanding member or her community and church as those were simple manifestations of the type of woman that she was. She was, quite simply, "mom" and "grandma". Those two roles meant everything to her.



She was the moral standard for our family for many decades. She dedicated her life to teaching those qualities and characteristics that have made her children and progeny strong, gentle, respectful, faithful, happy, loving and outrageously devoted to one another. Not only did she teach those principles. She lived them.



Even in her advanced years, and personal struggles with Alzheimer's, she continued to teach and embody charity, devotion, patience, love, faith and hope. These life lessons will forever be etched into the minds of those who knew her, loved her, and cared for her.



Myrtle was devoted to her husband, Dr. Daniel Gallego. He preceded her in death 22 years ago. If you spoke of him, her blue eyes twinkled, and she would share how much she loved and missed him and longed to be with him. Our family takes great solace in the thought that they are reunited in the shadow of our Heavenly Father's love.



Myrtle's children, Danita and Gary, Brendon and Linda, Rachelle and Blake, Alicia and Jeff, and Kari and her 19 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren will miss our parents [grandparents], and look forward to the day when we can all be together again.



She was preceded in death by her parents (Carl Stewart and Elizabeth Moss Borup) and her siblings (Jerry Borup, Edward Borup, and Carla Johnson).



There will be a memorial service for immediate family members only. The family appreciates all love, respect and well-wishes extended by all those who knew our mother over her lifetime.

Published by Myers Mortuary from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.