Myrtle Mathis
1935 - 2020
BORN
September 1, 1935
DIED
November 29, 2020
Myrtle Mathis's passing at the age of 85 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by J.P. Holley Funeral Home in Columbia, SC .

Published by J.P. Holley Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
JP Holley Chapel
8132 Garners Ferry Rd., Columbia, South Carolina 29209
Funeral services provided by:
J.P. Holley Funeral Home
