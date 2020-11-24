Mystic Shantelle Sorensen Caballero
May 5, 1992 - November 17, 2020
Our Most Beautiful green-eyed angel "Middy" let her wings spread on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 after complications from battling a few serious illnesses.
Middy was born on May 5, 1992 to Clint and Carole Sorensen. Some of her best friends through her journey here on earth were her big sista Image, her besties Dza, Stormee, Samantha and Pepper, along with many others who touched her life. Middy was the life of the party, always one of the most loving and caring human beings we know, a heart so pure and golden. Every time she walked in the room she lit it up with her smile and her amazing sense of humor. At the age of 18 she met the love of her life, Louis Caballero, through their journey of life they were blessed with three beautiful babies.
She is survived by her love Louis Caballero, their two sons Roman (9) and Rhemo (4); four step children Isaiah, Zoey, Andres, Kellen; her parents Clint and Carole Sorensen; her big sister Imaginara Sorensen; her one and only niece Sailor Dior Sorensen; her brother from another mother- Tiwann; all of Ogden Utah; her grandfather Dean (Rose) Sorensen; her in-laws, many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her beautiful baby girl Rhumer Savina Caballero; her grandparents Kitty, Sunny and Charles; Aunt Leona and her mother in law Luisa.
We want to thank the doctors and nurses at McKay Dee Hospital for all they did for Middy.
Mystic you will forever live on through your baby boys and your memories you left here with us to cherish and help us continue on.
Let your wings spread "Middy". We love you.
Service information coming soon.
Donations may be made to Myers Mortuary to help with funeral expenses – Funeral Funding for Mystic Sorensen-Caballero (fundafamily.com
)
Published by Myers Mortuary from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.