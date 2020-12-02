Menu
N Cooper
1939 - 2020
BORN
December 13, 1939
DIED
November 18, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
N Cooper's passing at the age of 80 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thatcher's Funeral Home, Inc. in Kansas City, KS .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of N in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Thatcher's Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Published by Thatcher's Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Thatcher's Funeral Chapel
1520 North 5th Street, Kansas City, Kansas 66101
Dec
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Thatcher's Funeral Chapel
1520 North 5th Street, Kansas City, Kansas 66101
Dec
4
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Leavenworth National Cemetery
150 Muncie Rd, Leavenworth, Kansas 66048
Funeral services provided by:
Thatcher's Funeral Home, Inc.
