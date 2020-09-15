Menu
Na'zyia Breanne Robinson
2020 - 2020
BORN
June 28, 2020
DIED
September 12, 2020
Of Rankin, Born into this world on June 28, 2020 and taken too soon on September 12, 2020.

Beloved daughter of Kenneya Robinson.

Dear sister of Zariah and Zion Robinson.

Loving granddaughter of Lamontica (Nathaniel) Alexander; Charlotte Robinson and the late Tyrone Robinson.

Adored niece of Tyreem (Alicia), Christina (Amanda), Brendell, Breanna (Christian), Kenny, and Sumner.

Also survived by numerous cousins.

Na'Zyia was a sweet, well-behaved and special baby to all her family, especially to her mother, Kenneya. She will be deeply missed by all her family who are left with the cherished memories she gave them.

Friends welcome Saturday from 12 – 5 p.m. at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, PA 15112; (412) 824-8800, where a Funeral Service will be held Saturday at 5 p.m.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, 25 visitors will be allowed at a time and face masks or coverings are required.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave, East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
Sep
19
Funeral service
5:00p.m.
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave, East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
