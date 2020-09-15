Of Rankin, Born into this world on June 28, 2020 and taken too soon on September 12, 2020.



Beloved daughter of Kenneya Robinson.



Dear sister of Zariah and Zion Robinson.



Loving granddaughter of Lamontica (Nathaniel) Alexander; Charlotte Robinson and the late Tyrone Robinson.



Adored niece of Tyreem (Alicia), Christina (Amanda), Brendell, Breanna (Christian), Kenny, and Sumner.



Also survived by numerous cousins.



Na'Zyia was a sweet, well-behaved and special baby to all her family, especially to her mother, Kenneya. She will be deeply missed by all her family who are left with the cherished memories she gave them.



Friends welcome Saturday from 12 – 5 p.m. at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, PA 15112; (412) 824-8800, where a Funeral Service will be held Saturday at 5 p.m.



Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, 25 visitors will be allowed at a time and face masks or coverings are required.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.