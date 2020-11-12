Menu
Nadean Amos
1944 - 2020
BORN
May 12, 1944
DIED
November 10, 2020
Nadean Amos's passing at the age of 76 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kruger Coan Pape Funeral Home in Danville, IL .

Published by Kruger Coan Pape Funeral Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home
10 E. Williams Street, Danville, Illinois 61832
Funeral services provided by:
Kruger Coan Pape Funeral Home
