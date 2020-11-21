Menu
Nadine Girrens
1933 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1933
DIED
January 1, 2020
Nadine Girrens's passing at the age of 86 on Wednesday, January 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Webb-Shinkle Mortuary in Clearwater, KS .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Webb-Shinkle Mortuary website.

Published by Webb-Shinkle Mortuary on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Rosary
10:00a.m.
St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church
11000 SW Blvd, Wichita, Kansas 67215
Funeral services provided by:
Webb-Shinkle Mortuary
