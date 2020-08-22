Nadine June Morgan, our loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2020. Nadine was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado to Lloyd Penn Nielson and Ruth Alice Wood on December 1, 1933. When Nadine was a little girl her parents took her and her three siblings; Juanita, Audrey, and Don to Arkansas where they settled on a small farm. A few years later Ruth returned to Durango, Colorado with the children where they would spend the rest of their childhood. Nadine graduated from Durango High School and got a job at Burns Bank where she met her soon to be husband, Carlyle Mullen.



Carlyle and Nadine were married in October of 1952 and by 1958 they had two beautiful baby boys, Wesley and Dale. Nadine loved being a mom as well as being out in the community where she enjoyed volunteering at one of the local hospitals as a Candy Striper. In 1961 Nadine and Carlyle divorced and she ended up in Salt Lake City, Utah. She would later meet a man who she fell madly in love with, and she and Dean B. Morgan were later married on July 12, 1962. Dean and Nadine were meant to be together and Nadine started in-home businesses doing ceramics, candle making, flower arrangements and later on, a catering business, while Dean worked as a foreman for the Salt Lake Tribune. In October of 1963 Nadine gave birth to a beautiful and energetic girl (Terry) and in February of 1967 came a charming, bouncy boy (Kip).



Nadine was full of life and loved people and volunteering her time to help others as well as continuing her in-home businesses. On January 13, 1980 the love of her life passed away, leaving Nadine alone to raise two children without having been in the job market prior. She was able to find a job with Intermountain Health Care in Accounts Receivable where she flourished. Nadine was a woman of integrity and tenacity and when it came to her children, she made sure that they were taken care of. She dealt with many stresses during her life raising two children on her own and making sure that there was food on the table and all the bills were paid. In the midst of all this she was still able to make time for herself and go have fun and socialize. She was an amazing woman that truly gave her life for her children to ensure that they would have a good life.



Nadine is survived by her children, Kip Morgan (Toni), South Salt Lake, UT., Terry Begay (John), Salt Lake City, UT., Dale Mullen (Linda), Parachute Colorado, Wesley Mullen (Melissa), Ajo Arizona. Her grandchildren; Dale Mullen Jr. (Becky), Kris Prahl (Chayil); great grandchildren; Trinity, Robbie, Jenson, Angel, Ryne, and Courtney. She was preceded in her death by her husband Dean, her brother Don, her sister's Audrey, and Juanita.



Nadine was a fierce independent woman who inspired her children to be the people they are today. The love of her children and the great sacrifices that Nadine made for them was a value that was greatly admired by many and will be greatly missed by all.



Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, August 25th at Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary, 727 N. 400 E. in Bountiful, UT. The viewing will begin at 9:30 am with the service to follow at 11:00 am. The interment will be at the Salt Lake City Cemetery at 1:00 pm. Due to COVID-19 please wear a mask and social distancing will be required.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary- Bountiful from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.