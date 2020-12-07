Menu
Nagy Botros
1947 - 2020
BORN
August 10, 1947
DIED
December 3, 2020
Nagy Botros's passing at the age of 73 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Evergreen Funeral Home in Jersey City, NJ .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Evergreen Funeral Home website.

Published by Evergreen Funeral Home on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Funeral service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Mina Coptic Orthodox Church
132 NJ-34, Holmdel, New Jersey 07733
Dec
7
Entombment
11:30a.m.
Liberty Grove Mausoleum
549 Morristown Rd., Old Bridge, New Jersey 08857
Funeral services provided by:
Evergreen Funeral Home
