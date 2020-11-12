Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Nan Cole
1958 - 2020
BORN
January 31, 1958
DIED
November 10, 2020
Nan Cole's passing at the age of 62 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Grissom-Martin Funeral Home, Inc. in Columbia, KY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Nan in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Grissom-Martin Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Grissom-Martin Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 12, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Grissom-Martin Funeral Home
200 Campbellsville Street, Columbia, Kentucky 42728
Nov
13
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Grissom-Martin Funeral Home
200 Campbellsville Street, Columbia, Kentucky 42728
Funeral services provided by:
Grissom-Martin Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.