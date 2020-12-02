Menu
Nancy Belz
1939 - 2020
BORN
July 18, 1939
DIED
November 30, 2020
Nancy Belz's passing at the age of 81 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by SPITLER FUNERAL HOME, INC - MONTOURSVILLE in Montoursville, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the SPITLER FUNERAL HOME, INC - MONTOURSVILLE website.

Published by SPITLER FUNERAL HOME, INC - MONTOURSVILLE on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
SPITLER FUNERAL HOME, INC - MONTOURSVILLE
