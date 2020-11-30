Menu
Nancy Brewer
1942 - 2020
BORN
November 20, 1942
DIED
November 26, 2020
Nancy Brewer's passing at the age of 78 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mckee Mortuary in N Manchester, IN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Sweetwater Assembly of God
2551 East State Road 114, North Manchester, Indiana 46962
Dec
3
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Sweetwater Assembly of God
2551 East State Road 114, North Manchester, Indiana 46962
Funeral services provided by:
Mckee Mortuary
