Nancy Brubaker
1939 - 2020
BORN
May 27, 1939
DIED
November 6, 2020
Nancy Brubaker's passing at the age of 81 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Roberts Funeral Home in Wellsburg, NY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Nancy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Roberts Funeral Home website.

Published by Roberts Funeral Home on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Roberts Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
2 Entries
Dear Sherry, I am so very sorry for your loss. I am reminded of a beautiful card my Mother received when her Mom passed away. It showed a wall with just the tip of a climbing rose vine on the front of the card and talked about how, although it is not visible to us, the rose still grows behind the wall. I pass this comforting thought on to you, my friend, in hopes that it will provide you with a measure of comfort. Much Love to you.
Cathy Cunningham
Friend
November 10, 2020
Sherry;
May you find the Strength to face Tomorrow in the Love that Surrounds you Today.
Helen Keller once said: "What we have once enjoyed we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us"...
Know that you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Charlene & Jim McCann
Friend
November 9, 2020