Nancy Carr
1946 - 2020
BORN
May 11, 1946
DIED
December 2, 2020
Nancy Carr's passing at the age of 74 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville in Graniteville, SC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville website.

Published by Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville
315 Main St., Graniteville, SC 29829
Dec
6
Service
3:00p.m.
Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville
315 Main St., Graniteville, SC 29829
Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville
