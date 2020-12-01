Menu
Nancy Critchlow
1945 - 2020
BORN
December 13, 1945
DIED
November 29, 2020
ABOUT
Saxonburg Memorial Presbyterian Church
Nancy Critchlow's passing at the age of 74 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fox Funeral Home in Saxonburg, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St P.O. Box 305, Saxonburg, PA 16056
