Nancy Davis's passing at the age of 93 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Casperson Funeral Home - Sister Bay in Sister Bay, WI .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Nancy in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Casperson Funeral Home - Sister Bay website.
Published by Casperson Funeral Home - Sister Bay on Nov. 17, 2020.
