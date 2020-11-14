Nancy Flick's passing at the age of 88 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sly Family Funeral Home in Middlefield, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Nancy in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sly Family Funeral Home website.
Published by Sly Family Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.