Nancy Flick
1932 - 2020
BORN
September 3, 1932
DIED
November 10, 2020
Nancy Flick's passing at the age of 88 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sly Family Funeral Home in Middlefield, OH .

Published by Sly Family Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Poland Riverside Cemetery
110 Riverside Drive, Poland, Ohio 44514
Funeral services provided by:
Sly Family Funeral Home
