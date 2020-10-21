Nancy Lee (Mull) Grove



age 75, of Salem Twp. passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 19, 2020. Nancy was born on July 23, 1945 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Milo and Jean (Sargent) Mull. She is survived by her beloved spouse, Kenneth of 56 years; three daughters, Cindi (Bill) Weimann of New Alexandria, Tara (Sheldon) D'Lima of Murrysville, and Amy Weimann of Derry; and two grandchildren, Chris and Corey Weimann. Nancy was the secretary/treasurer of Cintar Inc. for over 37 years. She was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother who was loved by all who met her. Friends will be received Saturday, October 24, 2020, from 9-11 AM at Cornerstone Ministries, 2200 Cornerstone Lane, Export, PA 15632. (724-733-0070) where services will follow at 11AM with Pastor Donn Chapman, officiating. Masks are required. Interment will be private at Twin Valley Memorial. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Foundation or the American Diabetes Association. Arrangements by the Bash-Nied-Jobe Funeral Home, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont (724-468-8381).

Published by Bash-Nied Funeral Home from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.