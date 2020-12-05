Nancy Hagen's passing at the age of 80 on Friday, July 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Quad-Cities Cremation Center in Silvis, IL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Nancy in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Quad-Cities Cremation Center website.
Published by Quad-Cities Cremation Center on Dec. 5, 2020.
