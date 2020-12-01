Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Nancy Hering
1938 - 2020
BORN
October 23, 1938
DIED
November 27, 2020
Nancy Hering's passing at the age of 82 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Grace Gardens Funeral Home in Waco, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Nancy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Grace Gardens Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Grace Gardens Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Grace Gardens Funeral Home & Crematorium
8220 Woodway Dr, Waco, Texas 76712
Dec
5
Interment
12:30p.m.
Waco Memorial Park
6623 S. IH 35, Robinson, Texas 76706
Funeral services provided by:
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.