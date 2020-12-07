Menu
Nancy Irons
1961 - 2020
BORN
September 24, 1961
DIED
November 10, 2020
Nancy Irons's passing at the age of 59 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Krestridge Funeral Home in Levelland, TX .

Published by Krestridge Funeral Home on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
First Assembly of God
709 9th Street, Levelland, Texas 79336
Krestridge Funeral Home
