Nancy Kerr
1931 - 2020
BORN
May 11, 1931
DIED
November 30, 2020
Nancy Kerr's passing at the age of 89 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Frederick Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe in Latrobe, PA .

Published by Frederick Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Frederick Funeral Home, Inc.
1543 Ligonier Street, Latrobe, Pennsylvania 15650
