Nancy F. (Fink) Kuenzel, age 81 of Monroeville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Beloved wife of 46 years to Allan J. Kuenzel; loving mother of Deborah L. (Andy) Close and Robert A. (Caley) Kuenzel; cherished "Nana" of Jadyn Kuenzel, Riley Kuenzel and Glenn Close; caring sister of Ruth Britton, Gladys (John) Chart and Virginia (Darryle) Dively. Nancy is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph W. and Ruth M. (Matthews) Fink; and sister, Barbara Trexler. Nancy spent a year on a Mission Trip in Mexico City with Wycliffe Bible Translators. She was a dedicated member of New Covenant Presbyterian Church, loved the Lord and was a faithful servant to Christ. She enjoyed spending time with her extended family and was a supportive wife, mother and grandmother. Family and friends will be received Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). A funeral service will be held on Monday at 10:30 AM at New Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2225 Grandview Avenue, Monroeville, PA 15146. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Private interment will take place at Jefferson Memorial Park.

Published by Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.