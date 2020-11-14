Nancy Mahan's passing at the age of 74 on Friday, October 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Blue Mountain Mortuary in Longmont, CO .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Nancy in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Blue Mountain Mortuary website.
Published by Blue Mountain Mortuary on Nov. 14, 2020.
