Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Nancy Maier
1938 - 2020
BORN
July 15, 1938
DIED
November 21, 2020
Nancy Maier's passing at the age of 82 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Nancy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Woodlawn Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Woodlawn Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Woodlawn Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.