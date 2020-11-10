Nancy L. Massaro
Age 70, of Pittsburgh, peacefully passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 with her family by her side. Beloved wife of Vincent "Duke" Massaro for 51 years; loving mother of Vincent (Mary Beth) Massaro, Jr. and Anthony (Dawn) Massaro; cherished grandmother of Elizabeth, Samuel, Luca, Nino and Malea; caring sister of David (Maureen) Snyder, Rose Snyder, and Janet (Tim) Schivley. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Dormont, 412-531-4000 on Thursday 2-4PM & 6-8PM, where a blessing service will be held Friday 10AM. Interment to follow in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America, https://www.lupus.org/.
Published by L. Beinhauer & Son Co. from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.