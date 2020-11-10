Menu
Nancy L. Massaro
DIED
November 9, 2020
Nancy L. Massaro
Age 70, of Pittsburgh, peacefully passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 with her family by her side. Beloved wife of Vincent "Duke" Massaro for 51 years; loving mother of Vincent (Mary Beth) Massaro, Jr. and Anthony (Dawn) Massaro; cherished grandmother of Elizabeth, Samuel, Luca, Nino and Malea; caring sister of David (Maureen) Snyder, Rose Snyder, and Janet (Tim) Schivley. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Dormont, 412-531-4000 on Thursday 2-4PM & 6-8PM, where a blessing service will be held Friday 10AM. Interment to follow in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America, https://www.lupus.org/.
Published by L. Beinhauer & Son Co. from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
2630 West Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15216
Nov
12
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
2630 West Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15216
Nov
13
Service
10:00a.m.
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
2630 West Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15216
