Nancy Moser
1938 - 2020
BORN
April 2, 1938
DIED
September 23, 2020
ABOUT
Church Of The Brethren
Juniata College
Nancy Moser's passing at the age of 82 on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by William Rowe Price Funeral Home, Inc. in Meyersdale, PA .

Published by William Rowe Price Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Meyersdale Church of the Brethren
9 Beachley St., Meyersdale, Pennsylvania 15552
Funeral services provided by:
William Rowe Price Funeral Home, Inc.
