Nancy L. Patterson
1930 - 2020
BORN
April 25, 1930
DIED
October 18, 2020
Nancy L. (King) Patterson

Age 90 of North Braddock, passed away on October 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert S. Patterson. Loving mother of Robert D. (Christine) Patterson and Bruce L. (Ann) Patterson. Proud grandmother of Robert (Kristin) Beveridge, Emily (Adam) Carlson, Rebecca (Gregory) Foutz, Samantha (Donald) Horvath, Ian (Alex) Patterson, and Otis Patterson. Great-grandmother of Tyler, Cameron, Sawyer, Dawson, Isla, Leo and Olivia. Also survived by her brother, Robert "Butch" King; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph H. and Grace (Lucas) King; great-granddaughter, Sally; and sisters, Ileane Anstis and Elaine G. Bochonok. Nancy was a long time member of McMasters United Methodist Church in Turtle Creek. Friends will be received Thursday, October 22nd from 2-7 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950). Funeral Service will be Friday, October 23rd at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at Restland Memorial.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
22
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave., Turtle Creek, PA 15145
Oct
23
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave., Turtle Creek, PA 15145
