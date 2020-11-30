Nancy Powell's passing at the age of 81 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Miller Funeral Home in Coshocton, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Nancy in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Miller Funeral Home website.
Published by Miller Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
