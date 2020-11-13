Menu
Nancy Rettler
1950 - 2020
BORN
January 17, 1950
DIED
November 10, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic Church
Nancy Rettler's passing at the age of 70 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home in Seymour, WI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Nancy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home website.

Published by Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
Our deepest sympathies to Nancy ‘s family . You are in our prayers.
Jerry and Jackie Stingle
Jerry Stingle
Family
November 12, 2020
To Nancy's family, I am so sorry for your loss. In my 60 years I never once saw her without her infectious smile. A kind and generous soul gone much too soon
Donna
Family
November 12, 2020
Nancy and I were very close when we were older children and young teens. We used to ride our bikes up and around the Knorr and Hooyman farms, and up to friends' houses on M. Nancy was my third cousin, as I am the daughter of Aloysius and Cecilia Van Straten. I lived just down the rode from Nancy. I talked to Nancy a couple of years ago. We were going to get together, but between her health problems, and mine, it never happened. I wish it had. May Nancy rest in peace, and her family find peace as well. Love, Mary
Mary C. Van Straten Van Kirk
Family
November 11, 2020