Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Nancy Schmittauer
1940 - 2020
BORN
June 2, 1940
DIED
December 4, 2020
Nancy Schmittauer's passing at the age of 80 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Egan-Ryan Funeral Service in Columbus, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Nancy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Egan-Ryan Funeral Service website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Egan-Ryan Funeral Service on Dec. 7, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Egan-Ryan Funeral Service
403 East Broad Street, Columbus, OH 43215
Funeral services provided by:
Egan-Ryan Funeral Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Families and Staff of Egan-Ryan Funeral Home
December 7, 2020