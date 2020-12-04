Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Nancy Schulenburg
1941 - 2020
BORN
December 28, 1941
DIED
December 2, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Nancy Schulenburg's passing at the age of 78 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Randall & Roberts Funeral Homes - Westfield in Noblesville, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Nancy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Randall & Roberts Funeral Homes - Westfield website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Randall & Roberts Funeral Homes - Westfield from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Randall & Roberts Funeral Center
1685 Westfield Road, Noblesville, Indiana 46062
Dec
6
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Randall & Roberts Funeral Center
1685 Westfield Road, Noblesville, Indiana 46062
Funeral services provided by:
Randall & Roberts Funeral Homes - Westfield
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.