Nancy Lee Selzer
1935 – 2020
West Jordan, UT
Nancy Lee Potter Selzer, 85, passed away peacefully November 16, 2020, surrounded by family. She passed after a courageous battle with life, she is free from the restrictions of dementia.
Nancy was born Feb 15 1935 to Ethel Virginia Bell Potter and William Bernal Potter in Salt Lake City where she lived most of her life; she was the second of four daughters, Louise "Billie" Volberg, Emily "Tiny" Manseau, and Linda Green. She was preceded in death by both of her parents and her older sister Billie.
Nancy loved life, she loved her family, she raised six kids and did a really good job at it…we think. She also had 11 Grandkids and 8 Great Grand kids.
Nancy married John Clinger at a young age and had one son, Steven Clinger, Midvale, they later divorced. She married Evan LeGrand Howard and had four more kids, Randy Eugene Howard, West Jordan, Cheryl (Randy) Michael, Wendover, Stacy (Dennis) Johnson South Salt Lake, and Melissa Newton (Rod Wilkerson) Draper UT; later divorced and she married George Fotes and had a daughter Jennifer Nelson (Tyler Conners), Herriman UT.
Mom loved to knit and everyone loved her soft cuddly afghan blankets, she also like to do jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles and loved to read tons of books. She enjoyed camping and fishing and LOVED the Utah mountains and she was also a fan of football and loved the Utes and the Broncos.
She also had a love of everything Native American and you knew if you had seen her apartment. She also used to donate to a lot of Native American charities. She was very compassionate. She was a good cook, LOVED her coffee and loved to socialize with her friends and neighbors.
A few years ago, Mom was diagnosed with Dementia and Expressive aphasia that robbed her of the ability to communicate with others, this was a very hard time in her life but she is now free of those constrictions.
We would like to thank Sunridge Assisted Living & Memory Care for the great care they took of my Mom the last couple of years.
We will have a Celebration of her life at a later date, hopefully in the Spring of 2021.
If you would like to donate to https://www.alz.org/
or https://www.aphasia.org/
in lieu of flowers that would be awesome
Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.