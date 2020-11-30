Menu
Nancy Slubowski
1926 - 2020
BORN
September 19, 1926
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
Academy High School
Nancy Slubowski's passing at the age of 94 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Slomski Funeral Home in Erie, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Nancy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Slomski Funeral Home website.

Published by Slomski Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Holy Trinity Church
East 22nd & Reed St.
Nov
25
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Holy Trinity Church
2220 Reed St., Erie, Pennsylvania 16503
Nov
25
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Holy Trinity Church
2220 Reed St., Erie, Pennsylvania 16503
Nov
25
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Holy Trinity Church
East 22nd & Reed St.
Funeral services provided by:
Slomski Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
7 Entries
Dear Family of Nancy, We are sharing in your sorrow, as we write our condolences. This is a fragile time for each of you. Do what you need to do to honor this sorrow letting your heart and spirit heal. It’s a time to be gentle with yourself and to give your heart permission to grieve, to feel, to remember. May your heart feel the tenderness of God; the caring love of friends and the cherished comfort of memories. Your mother/grandmother/mother-in-law will now rest in eternal peace within the gates of Heaven✝. We are thinking of you with caring and sorrowful hearts, Steve and Kathy Findlay (Bill & Patty's neighbors across the street)
Steve and Kathy Findlay
Neighbor
November 27, 2020
I well remember Nancy and her husband Hank from my days at Holy Trinity. Fine people. Very gentle and kind, and full of tremendous faith.
May she be enjoying the Eternal Reward she so richly deserves.
Deacon Marty Eisert
November 26, 2020
Ed and family, my condolences on the loss of your mother. May you find peace in your memories.
Diane Knight
Coworker
November 26, 2020
Mrs. Slubowski may the good Lord welcome you into his kingdom. May God look after your whole family in this difficult time, especially Patty and Audrey my old classmates. My prayers are with you!
Mr. Karl Akus
Acquaintance
November 24, 2020
Mrs. Slubowski may the good Lord welcome you in his kingdom. Our condolences to your whole family, especially Patty and Audrey, my old schoolmates. God bless you all.
MR. and Mrs. Karl Akus
Acquaintance
November 24, 2020
To the slubowski family: Our deepest condolences to you. You'll always cherish the beautiful and everlasting memories. God Bless. rick&brenda horanic
brenda horanic
Family
November 24, 2020
Marie, Patty , David & rest of family, my deepest sympathy & prayers. Nancy will always have a special place in my heart. Love & prayers,
Barbara Erdely
Barbara Erdely
Friend
November 24, 2020