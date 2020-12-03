Menu
Nancy Sunday
1938 - 2020
BORN
October 3, 1938
DIED
November 29, 2020
ABOUT
West Scranton High School
Nancy Sunday's passing at the age of 82 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home in Dunmore, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home website.

Published by Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
SS. Peter and Paul Church
1309 W. Locust St., West Scranton, Pennsylvania
Dec
4
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
SS. Peter and Paul Church Paul Church
1309 West Locust Stret, Scranton, Pennsylvania
Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
