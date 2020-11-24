Menu
Nancy Taverna
1946 - 2020
BORN
April 1, 1946
DIED
November 16, 2020
Nancy Taverna's passing at the age of 74 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home in Framingham, MA .

Published on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Edgell Grove Cemetery
53 Grove Street, Framingham, Massachusetts 01701
Funeral services provided by:
McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home
