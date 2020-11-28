Menu
Nancy Tischler
1953 - 2020
BORN
July 3, 1953
DIED
November 21, 2020
Nancy Tischler's passing at the age of 67 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Paul L Henney Memorial Chap in Bethel Park, PA .

Published by Paul L Henney Memorial Chap on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Queen of Heaven Cemetery
2900 Washington Road, McMurray, Pennsylvania
Funeral services provided by:
Paul L Henney Memorial Chap
