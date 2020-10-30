Nancy Ellen Vanderwerff, 73, reunited with her loving husband on October 27, 2020.



Nancy was born in Brigham City Utah to Darrell Anderson and LaPreal Boyce on January 30, 1947. She was the oldest of their three children. Darrell and LaPreal later divorced and both remarried. This blessed Nancy with two more amazing parents and 5 more siblings.



Nancy graduated from Weber High School in Ogden Utah in 1965. She also attended Weber College.



Nancy married the love of her life, John (Bud) Vanderwerff on April 5, 1973 in the Ogden Temple. They raised three daughters in their loving home and remained there for over 43 years.



Nancy worked for many years at the IRS. During her career she was a revenue officer.



Nancy was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in many roles but her favorite was Young Women's President. She really loved working with the young women.



Nancy loved her friends and family and would often use the alias Grenelda Thurmer when making phone calls to them. She had a fun and playful nature with most people she interacted with. She loved her Dinner Group as family and cherished her time with them, playing a favorite card game "Shanghai".



Nancy had many collections. These included miniatures, Hallmark ornaments, dolls, puzzles, pictures and various other things.



Nancy will be remembered for how beautifully she sang, whether at a function or just in her living room at home. She had amazing baking abilities and the recipes she created still get used by her daughters and grandchildren. She had a sharp wit and could challenge most in brain teaser type games. She had a contagious laugh and a very beautiful smile. Nancy loved her family and spending time with them such as camping or going to Bear Lake to make wonderful memories.



Nancy is survived by: Her three daughters, Heidi (Sean) Adams, Sandi Vanderwerff, and Cheri (Jessie Shelley) Heaps, her six grandchildren, Patricia (Tyler)Julander, Emmy (Jonah) Thibodeau, Sadira (Juan) Adams, John Heaps, Max Adams and Henry Heaps, one great grandchild Xaedan Julander, her sisters Cheryl (Evan) Dagger, Martha "Mckell" (Dave) Keeney and brothers Mark (Deb) Hull, Larry (Freda) Rainey and Brian (Christie) Anderson and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband Bud, parents Darrell and Delsa Anderson, Harold and LaPreal Hull, sisters Ginger Rhees and Christie Rainey.



A viewing will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Myers Mortuary 895 Washington Blvd. Ogden, UT from 12:00-2:00 p.m.



Interment will immediately follow at 2:30 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park 100 N. Monroe Blvd. Ogden, UT.



Her daughters are hoping to do a memorial service near or on her birthday in January 2021.





Published by Myers Mortuary from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.