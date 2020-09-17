Nancy Ann Jensen VanNoy, 79, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020.



She was born March 10, 1941 in Farr West, Utah to LeRoy George and Corilla Hamblin Jensen. She graduated from Weber High School where she was a Warriorette.



On May 4, 1981, Nancy married William LaRell VanNoy. He preceded her in death on September 12, 2005.



She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in Young Women's and as Relief Society president.



Nancy and Bill owned their business, Food Brokerage.



She enjoyed barrel racing and golfing, experiencing a hole-in-one.



Nancy is survived by her Children, Doug Bench, Syracuse; Robin (Gary) Bromley, Show Low, AZ; Pamula (Jerry) Arave, Hooper; eight grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Darlene West.



Graveside services will at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Road.



The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Country Pines for all of their help.



Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Roy Mortuary.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Roy from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.