Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Nancy White
1938 - 2020
BORN
August 13, 1938
DIED
November 12, 2020
Nancy White's passing at the age of 82 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Delaney Greabell Adydan Funeral Home in East Syracuse, NY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Nancy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Delaney Greabell Adydan Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Delaney Greabell Adydan Funeral Home on Nov. 15, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Delaney Greabell Adydan Funeral Home
241 Kinne Street, East Syracuse, New York 13057
Funeral services provided by:
Delaney Greabell Adydan Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.