Nancy White's passing at the age of 86 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory in Mount Sterling, KY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Nancy in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory website.
Published by Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.