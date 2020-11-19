Nancy Wills's passing at the age of 85 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by HAVEN OF REST FUNERAL HOME in GIG HARBOR, WA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Nancy in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the HAVEN OF REST FUNERAL HOME website.
Published by HAVEN OF REST FUNERAL HOME on Nov. 19, 2020.
