Nannie Jones's passing at the age of 89 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stewart & Hoagland Funeral Home in Scottsburg, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Nannie in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Stewart & Hoagland Funeral Home website.
Published by Stewart & Hoagland Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.