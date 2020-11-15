Menu
Naomi Gaff
1924 - 2020
BORN
December 7, 1924
DIED
November 14, 2020
Naomi Gaff's passing at the age of 95 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sheets & Childs Funeral Home in Churubusco, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sheets & Childs Funeral Home website.

Published by Sheets & Childs Funeral Home on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Graveside service
2:15p.m.
Eel River Cemetery
11022 Carroll Rd, Churubusco, Indiana 46723
Funeral services provided by:
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
