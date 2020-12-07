Menu
Naresh Kumar
1964 - 2020
BORN
January 18, 1964
DIED
December 5, 2020
Naresh Kumar's passing at the age of 56 on Saturday, December 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by North Sacramento Funeral Home in Sacramento, CA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
North Sacramento Funeral Home
725 El Camino Avenue, Sacramento, California 95815
Funeral services provided by:
North Sacramento Funeral Home
